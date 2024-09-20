In pics: 10th WWL Wingsuit Flying World Championship

Xinhua) 08:45, September 20, 2024

Ben Dicko of Australia competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Ambroise Serrano of France competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Ambroise Serrano of France competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Zhang Shupeng of China competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Tahi Munroe of Australia competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Zhang Shupeng of China competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

JJ Wallis of South Africa competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Wingsuit flying athletes compete during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Ambroise Serrano of France competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Wingsuit flying athletes compete during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)