In pics: 10th WWL Wingsuit Flying World Championship
Ben Dicko of Australia competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Ambroise Serrano of France competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Zhang Shupeng of China competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Tahi Munroe of Australia competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Zhang Shupeng of China competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
JJ Wallis of South Africa competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Wingsuit flying athletes compete during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Wingsuit flying athletes compete during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
