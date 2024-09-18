In pics: Beautiful scenery of terraces in Xinhua, C China's Hunan

September 18, 2024

Photo shows an aerial view of picturesque terraces in Xinhua county, Loudi city, central China's Hunan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Bin)

The Second "From Ziquejie Terraces To The World" Global Farming Culture Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference was held in Xinhua county, Loudi city, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 12. The conference, focusing on global agricultural heritage protection and green agricultural development, showcased Hunan's practices and unique wisdom in agricultural heritage protection and innovative utilization.

The Ziquejie Terraces have a unique monsoon climate with abundant rainfall. Spanning 80,000 mu (about 5,333 hectares) of land, these terraces utilize a gravity-powered irrigation system, eliminating the necessity for ponds or dams.

The Ziquejie Terraces were included in the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) and the list of World Heritage Irrigation Structures (WHIS).

The Ziquejie Terraces scenic area, situated at an average altitude of over 1,000 meters, features terraced fields that cascade down the mountainside, transforming in color with each passing season. The graceful curves of the terraced fields meander through the mountains, revealing a breathtaking and grandeur beauty that exemplifies nature's masterful artistry.

In recent years, adhering to the principle of "preserving the original state, using dynamically, and integrating industries," the local authorities have made efforts to protect the agricultural cultural heritage, vigorously promoted the integrated development of agriculture, culture, and tourism, and further enhanced the reputation of the Ziquejie Terraces.

