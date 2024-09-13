Second Global Farming Culture and Mutual Learning Conference kicks off in China's Hunan

People's Daily Online) 13:13, September 13, 2024

The opening ceremony and keynote forum of the Second "From Ziquejie Terraces To The World" Global Farming Culture Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference was held in Xinhua county, Loudi city, central China's Hunan Province, on Sept. 12.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the Second "From Ziquejie Terraces To The World" Global Farming Culture Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference in Xinhua county, Loudi city, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Liu Bin)

During the opening ceremony of the conference the "Development Consensus on Integrated Development of Agriculture, Culture and Tourism of Global Terraces" was released, detailing the importance of terraces and various plans designed to protect and promote them.

At the keynote forum, honored guests in fields such as agricultural heritage, culture and tourism had in-depth discussions on topics like mutual learning and cooperation in agricultural culture, promoting the integration and innovation of agriculture, culture and tourism, as well as adding new vitality to rural revitalization.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the Second "From Ziquejie Terraces To The World" Global Farming Culture Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference in Xinhua county, Loudi city, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Liu Bin)

Zou Wenhui, Party chief of Loudi, said at the forum that the Ziquejie Terraces are an excellent representative of farming civilization.

"We're willing to join forces with all parties to protect agricultural cultural heritage, and promote the in-depth integration of agricultural production, terraced field culture, and tourism to help advance rural revitalization and industrial upgrading," Zou said.

Terraces embody harmony between humans and nature and play a great role in preserving biodiversity, ensuring food safety, and promoting regional economic development.

Photo shows a scene from the Second "From Ziquejie Terraces To The World" Global Farming Culture Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference in Xinhua county, Loudi city, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Liu Bin)

Located in Xinhua county, the Ziquejie Terraces, jointly created by local indigenous people of the Miao, Yao and Dong ethnic groups, and Han, were included in the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) and the list of World Heritage Irrigation Structures (WHIS).

Loudi will further protect its agricultural cultural heritage and enhance the Ziquejie Terraces' popularity and influence both in China and worldwide.

A distinguished guest delivers a keynote speech at the Second "From Ziquejie Terraces To The World" Global Farming Culture Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference in Xinhua county, Loudi city, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Liu Bin)

