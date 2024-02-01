Home>>
Picturesque misty scenery of Honghe Hani Rice Terraces in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 09:33, February 01, 2024
|Photo shows the picturesque misty scenery of rice terraces in Duoyishu village, Yuanyang county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Hu Yanhui)
Parts of the Honghe Hani Rice Terraces in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, including rice terraces in Duoyishu village and Azheke village of Yuanyang county, were recently shrouded in picturesque misty clouds.
The prefecture has pushed forward the protection, management and utilization of its rice terraces in an orderly manner in recent years. In 2023, the per capita disposable income of farmers in the cultural heritage site of the Honghe Hani Rice Terraces increased to 14,736 yuan ($2,076).
