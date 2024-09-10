Unraveling the ecological code of the Ziquejie Terraces in central China

September 10, 2024

The Ziquejie Terraces, located in Xinhua county, Loudi city, central China's Hunan Province, are known for their stunning natural beauty and cultural significance, and have been recognized as a "Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System".

What is most awe-inspiring about the Ziquejie Terraces is their gravity powered irrigation system. Across 80,000 mu (about 5333 hectares) of terraces, there is not a single pond or dam, yet there is a constant flow of irrigation water.

Where does the water come from? How were these "invisible reservoirs" formed? Click on the video to uncover the ecological code of the Ziquejie Terraces.

