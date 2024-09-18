Full moon shines on night of Mid-Autumn Festival in China

Xinhua) 08:20, September 18, 2024

The moon rises above Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

The moon rises above Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by He Jinghua/Xinhua)

The silhouette of a cormorant is pictured in front of a full moon in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

The moon rises above a paddy fields park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

The moon rises above Huangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Pan Kanjun/Xinhua)

The moon rises above Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Yi Fan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows the moon rising above Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Chen Wei/Xinhua)

The moon rises above the Harbin Grand Theater in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2024 shows the moon rising above Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Xu Weijie/Xinhua)

The moon rises above Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

A mother and daughter enjoy the full moon by the sea in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Xing Shoumiao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2024 shows the moon rising above Fenghua District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

The moon rises above Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

The moon rises above Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

The moon rises above Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by He Chunyu/Xinhua)

The moon rises above Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)