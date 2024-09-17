People enjoy holiday ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival across China

Xinhua) 11:13, September 17, 2024

A mother and kids make lacquer fans at a cultural event in a kindergarten in Boxing County, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

People visit the Baotu Spring in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Hao Xincheng/Xinhua)

People visit Yantai botanical garden in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

People experience making Ciba, a traditional glutinous rice cake, in Wuyi County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Zhang Jiancheng/Xinhua)

People select craft works during a shopping festival in Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Zhang Zhenxiang/Xinhua

People visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in the city of Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Actors perform Yangge folk dance in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Shen Jizhong/Xinhua)

People visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in the city of Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Children participate in a fun sports competition at Liandao Island scenic area in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

Children visit Nanjing Museum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Du Yi/Xinhua)

People select fruits at a supermarket in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Li Junsheng/Xinhua)

People make lanterns for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at the provincial library in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 14, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

People read at Nanjing Library in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)

People make lanterns for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at the provincial library in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 14, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A tourist takes pictures at a folk custom hall within Huqiu Mountain scenic spot in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

People participate in a folk custom parade in Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Local residents display gifts they won during a Bo Bing dice game event for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 14, 2024. The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of China's most important traditional holidays. Taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, it will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)