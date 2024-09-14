Explore the Mid-Autumn wellness at Baita Temple Pharmacy in Beijing

15:40, September 14, 2024 By Elena Davdova, Zhang Wenjie, Sheng Chuyi, Xian Jiangnan ( People's Daily Online

Nowadays, it's common to see young folks with goji berries in their thermos, soaking their feet, or practicing traditional Chinese aerobics Baduanjin. And Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) wellness centers are buzzing with their energy. The new trend of wellness is heating up!

Mid-Autumn Festival is just around the corner, and People's Daily Online reporter Elena came to the Baita Temple Pharmacy, a renowned traditional Chinese medicine shop in Beijing, to explore the season's wellness traditions. Let's dive in and discover what Mid-Autumn wellness has to offer.

(Tuo Zhouyu, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)