Poetry event held in Laos to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua) 11:17, September 14, 2024

VIENTIANE, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Laos and the Faculty of Letters of the National University of Laos (NUOL) have hosted a poetry event to promote the Chinese language and celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, one of China's most important traditional holidays.

The event was held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday, attended by over 300 representatives from the Chinese embassy in Laos, the China Cultural Center in Laos, and the NUOL.

During the event, Lao students and representatives from the China Cultural Center in Laos recited poems and performed dances and songs.

A student from the Faculty of Letters of the NUOL said, "I like Chinese poetry very much. Chinese poetry is rich in connotation and can resonate with readers. Today's poetry recitation also evoked my longing for my hometown."

Speaking at the event, Vice President of the NUOL Thongsouk Keomany said this event has built a platform for Lao teachers and students to appreciate the friendly cooperation between Laos and China, further enhancing the traditional friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Li Yiping, director of the China Cultural Center in Laos, said this was the first time that the China Cultural Center in Laos and the NUOL jointly organized the poetry event "Viewing the Same Moon Together -- Reading Poems for the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival," which promotes the traditional Chinese culture and Chinese poetry into campuses and among Lao youth.

Li emphasized that it is important to promote cultural exchanges between China and Laos.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, will be observed on Sept. 17 this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)