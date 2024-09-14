SGR operator, Kenyan university partner to host Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations

Kenyan students learn to make moon cakes during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sept. 13, 2024. Africa Star Railway Operation Company (Afristar), the operator of Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), and the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, Kenya's oldest university, on Friday partnered to host the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, one of China's most important traditional holidays. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

NAIROBI, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Africa Star Railway Operation Company (Afristar), the operator of Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), and the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, Kenya's oldest university, on Friday partnered to host the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, one of China's most important traditional holidays.

The event brought together more than 200 participants and featured activities, including traditional Chinese music, dances, drama, and poetry, as well as the preparation of moon cakes and jigsaw puzzle competitions.

Wang Xinyu, a lecturer at the Confucius Institute, said the event was organized to promote cultural integration between the two countries. "Through sharing cultural festivals, China and Kenya will enhance understanding of each other."

The Mid-Autumn Festival, taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, will be observed on Sept. 17 this year. It is a time for families to get together, share moon cakes, and watch the full moon.

Nelson Asienwa, head of corporate and culture at the Afristar, said there is growing awareness among Kenyans of Chinese festivals due to deeper commercial and cultural ties between the two countries.

Asienwa added that Kenyans really enjoy celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival because it centers on giving thanks for harvests collected by farmers, which is also a common practice among African communities.

Alexander Mwaniki, a student at the Confucius Institute, said the celebration helped him gain a deeper understanding of the Chinese language and culture that he learned in class.

Joseph Njane, training officer at Afristar, who entertained the audience with Chinese songs together with other colleagues, said he enjoys music from the Asian country because they are rich in melody while spreading messages of social harmony.

Damaris Mutinda, a construction dispatcher at Afristar, said there is rising popularity of the Chinese language among Kenyans because Chinese investments have created numerous job opportunities for locals.

