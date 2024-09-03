Chinese vice premier meets Kenyan president

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday met with Kenyan President William Ruto, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the long-standing friendship between China and Kenya has set an example of China-Africa cooperation.

China stands ready to enhance cooperation with Kenya in traditional fields like infrastructure and explore new growth points in emerging sectors so that the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership will be enhanced continuously, he added.

Kenya is willing to enhance cooperation with China in various fields under the frameworks of the FOCAC and the Belt and Road cooperation, and advance the bilateral relations, Ruto said.

