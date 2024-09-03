Xi meets Kenyan president

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Kenyan President William Ruto, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with Kenyan President William Ruto, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi noted that the two countries have been at the forefront of jointly advancing Belt and Road cooperation and completed a number of flagship infrastructure projects, significantly contributing to regional economic and social development and benefiting the two peoples.

China and Kenya should work together to deepen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Xi said.

He proposed that both countries carry on their friendship and remain sincere partners who trust each other.

The two sides should align high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Kenya's economic blueprint, Vision 2030, and enhance cooperation in the digital economy, new energy, economy, trade, poverty alleviation and other areas, Xi said.

Xi stressed the importance of strengthened communication and coordination between the two countries on international and regional issues to jointly safeguard the shared interests of the Global South and promote regional peace and stability.

Ruto expressed the hope that the FOCAC summit will help further advance the Kenya-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

He said Kenya welcomes China's continued efforts to increase investment in Kenya and expand practical cooperation in various fields, particularly in connectivity, new energy and youth development.

Ruto said a series of global initiatives put forward by Xi have played a leading role in strengthening the solidarity and cooperation among developing countries and Global South countries.

During the summit, the two countries are expected to sign a number of bilateral cooperation documents, covering areas such as financing and infrastructure.

