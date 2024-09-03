Xi meets Guinean president

Xinhua) 08:16, September 03, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Guinean President Mamady Doumbouya, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Guinean President Mamady Doumbouya here on Monday.

Doumbouya is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Noting that Guinea is the first sub-Saharan African country to establish diplomatic relations with New China, Xi said the two countries will celebrate the 65th anniversary of their bilateral ties next month.

Xi said China is willing to cultivate and carry forward the traditional friendship with Guinea and continue to firmly support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

China will strengthen cooperation with Guinea in areas such as infrastructure construction, resource development, rural construction, poverty alleviation, medical care and health, Xi said, adding that China will help Guinea translate its rich resources into momentum for development.

The FOCAC is not only an effective mechanism for boosting China-Africa pragmatic cooperation but also a hallmark in South-South cooperation, Xi said.

China is willing to work closely with Guinea to ensure the success of this FOCAC summit, Xi added.

Doumbouya said China's advanced development concepts and successful experience serve as a valuable reference for Guinea.

The investment cooperation of Chinese companies in Guinea has facilitated the development of Guinea's economy and the improvement of its people's well-being, Doumbouya said.

Guinea believes the summit will boost more fruitful cooperation in infrastructure, energy, transportation, tourism and other fields, Doumbouya said.

