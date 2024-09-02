Xi holds talks with South African president

Xinhua) 16:56, September 02, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a state visit.

