Xi holds talks with South African president
(Xinhua) 16:56, September 02, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a state visit.
