Home>>
South African president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 14:56, September 02, 2024
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- I want to share two Chinese features with my people: South African Ambassador to China
- Chinese hospital ship Peace Ark visits South Africa
- South African university's relationship with Chinese counterpart bears fruit
- Senior CPC official visits Uruguay, South Africa
- Senior CPC official visits South Africa
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.