South African president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:56, September 02, 2024

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

