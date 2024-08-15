South African university's relationship with Chinese counterpart bears fruit

Xinhua) August 15, 2024

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The relationship between South Africa's Durban University of Technology (DUT) and China's Fujian Agricultural and Forestry University (FAFU) is bearing fruit and benefiting the local community with knowledge and skills, said a senior DUT official Wednesday.

Alan Khan, DUT's senior director of corporate affairs, made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua. More than 11 years ago, DUT signed an agreement with the FAFU to share skills and knowledge.

"At the DUT, we have seen the benefit of this partnership with China. This partnership has created fantastic opportunities for the DUT staff and students," said Khan. "It has helped promote people-to-people and cultural exchange, research, entrepreneurship, and engagement."

He explained that in 2021, the DUT Confucius Institute (DUT CI) developed a model featuring "Chinese+" vocational skills training which serves as a "one-stop" service center, offering language courses, cultural experiences, and support for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, aligning with local needs.

In September 2023, the DUT CI launched the China-South Africa Juncao demonstration center project, to promote cooperation between Fujian Province and KwaZulu-Natal Province in "Chinese+" agriculture skill training and local community poverty alleviation, said Khan.

DUT is "actively involved in fostering academic and cultural exchanges" with China, via the DUT CI and FAFU, declared Khan, who said DUT has "several partnerships and collaborative projects" with Chinese universities and research institutes that aim to enhance research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and academic excellence.

Khan also noted that DUT and its Confucius Institute closely work with Chinese enterprises, both in South Africa and in China, to develop innovative collaboration models to cultivate local talent by providing internship opportunities and skill training programs, thereby supporting local economic development.

Ashraf Patel, senior researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue, a South Africa-based think tank, suggested in an interview with Xinhua that South African universities should emulate China by having some specialized universities focusing on agriculture and other faculties.

He added that South African universities should sign memoranda of understanding with Chinese counterparts and engage in fruitful exchange of knowledge, skills, students' exchanges, and exchanges in academics.

