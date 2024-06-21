Xi's special envoy attends inauguration of South African president

Xinhua) 11:07, June 21, 2024

JOHANNESBURG, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy Xiao Jie on Wednesday attended the inauguration of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa.

Xiao, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, conveyed Xi's congratulations and best wishes to Ramaphosa, stressing that China attaches great importance to the development of China-South Africa relations and is willing to work with the new South African government to enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation and push the China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level.

Ramaphosa thanked Xi for sending a special envoy to attend his inauguration ceremony.

The new South African government will continue to develop friendly relations with China and looks forward to expanding friendly exchanges with China at all levels, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, strengthening communication and coordination in international affairs, and pushing for greater development of the bilateral ties, Ramaphosa said.

