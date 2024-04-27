South Africa and China bolster growing bilateral ties across multiple sectors: South African Ambassador

Dr Siyabonga Cwele, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to China. (Photo/ South African Embassy in China)

Bilateral relations between China and South Africa are seeing significant advancements in various domains, according to Dr. Siyabonga Cwele, South Africa’s Ambassador to China. In a statement to People’s Daily Online, Dr. Cwele highlighted the dynamic cooperation under the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and BRICS, which he believes will enhance global opportunities, especially for developing nations.

"Our country's thriving relationships are based on a solidarity foundation of political trusts and economic cooperation. China has remained South Africa's largest trading partner since 2009, and South Africa has been China's largest African trading partner since 2010. Our bilateral trade grew from $1 billion in 1998 to $56 billion in just 25 years," said Siyabonga in Beijing during the South Africa National Day event.

"Our embassy in Beijing and our two consulates in Shanghai and Hong Kong will spare no effort in implementing the programmes of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China and further strengthen our political, economic and people-to-people exchanges between our two friendly nations," he added.

The Ambassador also thanked China for supporting South Africa in hosting the 15th BRICS summit last year, adding that through the BRICS leaders’ wisdom, more and more developing nations are willing to join the organization, which will bring more opportunities for the growth of those countries.

The Ambassador also praised the Belt and Road Initiatives, claiming that the BRI has brought African nations affordable and accessible infrastructure, reflecting a broader appreciation for China’s role in regional development.

"China has been doing great in building infrastructure for African nations most affordably. We hope that African nations and China can join hands to build infrastructure across the African continent," added the Ambassador.

The Ambassador also dismissed "unfounded accusations of China's debt trap", stressing that most African nations' debt is not from China.

"Such accusations are unfounded, and I can say that South Africa will strengthen the cooperation between our two nations under the framework of the BRI, which is in line with South Africa's development programs," said the Ambassador.

The Ambassador also paid a special word of appreciation to the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people for their special role in strengthening the bilateral ties between China and South Africa.

"We are very interested in Chinese culture as well, and I hope we can have more people-to-people exchanges in the future," he added.

