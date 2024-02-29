China-made electric buses incorporate into day-to-day operations in South Africa
People wait to board a BYD electric bus in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 28, 2024. China-made electric buses have been incorporated into the day-to-day operations of Golden Arrow Bus Services here. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)
A BYD electric bus (front) runs on a road in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 28, 2024. China-made electric buses have been incorporated into the day-to-day operations of Golden Arrow Bus Services here. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)
Passengers board a BYD electric bus in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 28, 2024. China-made electric buses have been incorporated into the day-to-day operations of Golden Arrow Bus Services here. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)
Passengers board a BYD electric bus in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 28, 2024. China-made electric buses have been incorporated into the day-to-day operations of Golden Arrow Bus Services here. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)
Passengers board a BYD electric bus in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 28, 2024. China-made electric buses have been incorporated into the day-to-day operations of Golden Arrow Bus Services here. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-donated generators delivered to healthcare centers in South Africa
- Chinese embassy in South Africa holds Chinese New Year gala
- China, South Africa see broad cooperation prospects in automotive industry
- Senegal launches sub-Saharan Africa's first all-electric BRT network built by Chinese company
- Interview: South African official highlights comprehensive strategic partnership with China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.