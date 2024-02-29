China-made electric buses incorporate into day-to-day operations in South Africa

February 29, 2024

People wait to board a BYD electric bus in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 28, 2024. China-made electric buses have been incorporated into the day-to-day operations of Golden Arrow Bus Services here. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)

