Home>>
Senegal launches sub-Saharan Africa's first all-electric BRT network built by Chinese company
(Xinhua) 13:24, December 28, 2023
DAKAR, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Senegal on Wednesday launched sub-Saharan Africa's first all-electric Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network in the capital of Dakar.
The Dakar BRT project, which has a total length of 18.3 km with 23 bus stations and three hub transfer stations, was constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation. The all-electric buses for this project are provided by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese bus wins double Busworld Europe Award
- Chinese carmaker exports apron buses to Saudi Arabia
- Chinese bus maker Yutong launches first electric buses in Nigeria
- Baiyangdian Lake water bus service in trial operation in Xiong'an New Area
- Intelligent connected bus in trial operation in Xiong'an New Area, N China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.