Senegal launches sub-Saharan Africa's first all-electric BRT network built by Chinese company

Xinhua) 13:24, December 28, 2023

DAKAR, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Senegal on Wednesday launched sub-Saharan Africa's first all-electric Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network in the capital of Dakar.

The Dakar BRT project, which has a total length of 18.3 km with 23 bus stations and three hub transfer stations, was constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation. The all-electric buses for this project are provided by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation.

