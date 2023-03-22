Intelligent connected bus in trial operation in Xiong'an New Area, N China

Xinhua) 11:25, March 22, 2023

A screen displaying images captured by on-board cameras is pictured inside an intelligent connected bus in a trial operation on a street in Rongdong area of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 20, 2023. This self-driving passenger bus is equipped with high-precision sensors including laser radars, millimeter-wave radars, and HD cameras, and capable of making operational decisions in one tenth seconds. It can also cope with adverse weather conditions and complicate traffic situations. (Xinhua/Du Yifang)

An intelligent connected bus is seen in a trial operation on a street in Rongdong area of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 20, 2023. This self-driving passenger bus is equipped with high-precision sensors including laser radars, millimeter-wave radars, and HD cameras, and capable of making operational decisions in one tenth seconds. It can also cope with adverse weather conditions and complicate traffic situations. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows an interior view of an intelligent connected bus in a trial operation on a street in Rongdong area of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. This self-driving passenger bus is equipped with high-precision sensors including laser radars, millimeter-wave radars, and HD cameras, and capable of making operational decisions in one tenth seconds. It can also cope with adverse weather conditions and complicate traffic situations. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An intelligent connected bus approaches a stop during a trial operation on a street in Rongdong area of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 20, 2023. This self-driving passenger bus is equipped with high-precision sensors including laser radars, millimeter-wave radars, and HD cameras, and capable of making operational decisions in one tenth seconds. It can also cope with adverse weather conditions and complicate traffic situations. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A safety officer is pictured inside an intelligent connected bus in a trial operation on a street in Rongdong area of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 20, 2023. This self-driving passenger bus is equipped with high-precision sensors including laser radars, millimeter-wave radars, and HD cameras, and capable of making operational decisions in one tenth seconds. It can also cope with adverse weather conditions and complicate traffic situations. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An intelligent connected bus is seen in a trial operation on a street in Rongdong area of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 20, 2023. This self-driving passenger bus is equipped with high-precision sensors including laser radars, millimeter-wave radars, and HD cameras, and capable of making operational decisions in one tenth seconds. It can also cope with adverse weather conditions and complicate traffic situations. (Xinhua/Du Yifang)

