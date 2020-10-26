60 pct of China's buses go electric amid clean energy push

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's clean energy drive has so far replaced 60 percent of the country's buses with electric vehicles, up from 20 percent in 2015, as the world's largest market for new energy vehicles (NEVs) maintains sound growth momentum.

The figures were released by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. The efforts were highlighted as part of a green transport system overhaul during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), which entailed the adoption of more clean energy-powered vehicles and the phasing out of gas-guzzling transport.

Last month, overall sales of passenger vehicles gained 8 percent year-on-year to hit 2.09 million units, while NEV sales surged 67.7 percent to 138,000 units.

Boasting the world's largest NEV inventory, China accounts for 55 percent of global NEV sales.

To meet new demand generated by green consumption, the State Council, China's cabinet, approved a plan in early October to boost the NEV industry, which underlined efforts to tackle vital technologies, consolidate the construction of infrastructure including charging facilities, and strengthen international cooperation.

China has made and upheld solemn vows to the world in response to climate change, pursuing greener development over the span of the 13th Five-Year Plan period. Non-fossil fuels accounted for 15.3 percent of the country's energy consumption by the end of last year, fulfilling ahead of schedule China's promise to the global community for 2020.