Chinese bus wins double Busworld Europe Award

Visitors view an electric bus from the Chinese brand Yutong during the Busworld Europe in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Geping)

BRUSSELS, Oct.7 (Xinhua) -- The T15E series bus from the Chinese brand Yutong received a double award from Busworld Europe, both the "Label of Design Excellence" and the "Label of Ecological Excellence" on Saturday at the biennial trade show in Brussels.

Yutong's T15E model, an ultra-luxurious 15-metre-long battery-powered tourist bus, was presented with excellent performance in terms of energy consumption, thanks to its lightweight design and energy-saving technology.

This 26th edition of Busworld Europe, which runs until Oct. 12, saw the participation of 526 exhibitors from manufacturers in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

In recent years, Chinese buses have gradually moved towards the development of a "high-end brand" image, and the Busworld expo provides opportunities for Chinese bus makers to enter the global market.

Chinese bus makers were conspicuous at the industry platform. In addition to Yutong, these included BYD, Golden Dragon, and Higer. These Chinese manufacturers showcased their technological innovations and respect for the environment.

BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, presented two of its new ebus models at the event.

The Higer presented its latest model, the "Fencer", for the first time, which has been nominated for the Busworld Europe 2023 Vehicle Awards.

Another major Chinese bus manufacturer, Zhongtong Bus, attracted the attention of visitors with its hydrogen fuel model N12.

People visit the booth of Chinese automaker BYD during the Busworld Europe in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Geping)

Visitors view a bus from Chinese bus maker Higer during the Busworld Europe in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Geping)

