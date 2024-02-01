Chinese embassy in South Africa holds Chinese New Year gala

On Jan. 29, 2024, the Chinese Embassy in South Africa held the 2024 Happy Chinese New Year Gala at Sun Arena Time Square in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa.

Ambassador Chen Xiaodong, South African Minister of Tourism Patricia De Lille and South African Ambassador to China Siyabonga Cwele attended and delivered speeches. More than 800 participants gathered for the event, including South Africans, staff of Chinese institutions and members of the Chinese community.

Ambassador Chen Xiaodong gives his speech. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Embassy in South Africa)

In his speech, Ambassador Chen wished everyone a happy Chinese New Year. He reviewed the historic achievements made over the past year in China's high-quality economic development, the building of a global community of shared future and China-South Africa relations, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. He thanked Chinese compatriots in South Africa for their positive contributions to greater friendship between the two countries. In the opening year of the Golden Era of China-South Africa relations, China looks forward to working with South Africa to better implement the two Presidents’ important consensus and build a high-level community with a shared future.

Minister De Lille delivers her speech. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Embassy in South Africa)

Ambassador Cwele delivers his speech. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Embassy in South Africa)

Minister De Lille and Ambassador Cwele warmly congratulated China on celebrating the Year of the Dragon, and sincerely thanked China for its support and assistance to South Africa in various fields. They hoped that the two countries would continue to strengthen cooperation and deepen their special bond for the benefit of the two peoples as well as the rest of the world.

The particpants take a group photo. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Embassy in South Africa)

Guests watch a performance. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Embassy in South Africa)

Ambassador Chen also joined the guests in enjoying the cultural feast presented by the Henan Provincial Art Troupe of China and local artists from South Africa. Shaolin kung fu, folk dances and other fascinating performances were greeted with rounds of applause, highlighting the festive Chinese New Year atmosphere and friendship between the two countries.

