Interview: South African table grapes sector commits to growing Chinese market

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The South African Table Grape Industry (SATI) has always committed itself to expanding and growing its grape offering for the Chinese market, said an official with the SATI.

"The Chinese import market is one of the most discerning in the world, with a high requirement for quality produce, and the SATI has been promoting its grapes in the world's second-largest economy through the China Market Development Campaign," Mecia Petersen, SATI's Market Development and Communications manager, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The China Market Development Campaign, launched by the SATI, included the promotion of South Africa's grapes in the Chinese market through different activities, including wholesale market events, retail events, and promotions in multiple Chinese cities.

"During the 2022 season, South African table grape exporters cooperated to deliver a campaign in China that consisted of a focused approach to achieve shorter transit times and a narrower arrival window with cultivars preferred by consumers in China," Petersen said.

This year, the local grape industry has also held a number of retail events and promotions in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other Chinese cities to promote South African grapes, according to Petersen.

Despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa's exports of grapes to the Chinese market remained at a high level from 2020 to 2022, said Petersen.

In 2022, South Africa's exports of grapes to China, both fresh and dried, were worth 13.34 million U.S. dollars, according to the SATI.

Understanding the Chinese market's requirements and preferences enables South Africa to maximize its offering to this market, Petersen said.

As November approaches and South Africa's grape harvesting season begins, Petersen noted that they are expecting to expand their market share in China and will continue with their promotional grape campaign.

