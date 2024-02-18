China-donated generators delivered to healthcare centers in South Africa

Xinhua) 10:04, February 18, 2024

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The majority of the generators that arrived from China late last year have been delivered and distributed to healthcare facilities, South Africa's National Department of Health said Friday.

"A bulk of generators have been given to the National Health Department, and the department has distributed them to mainly clinics across the country," said Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the department.

These generators were a component of the generators that China donated around the end of 2023 to South Africa. The National Department of Health's comments followed Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's remarks to the media regarding the generator distribution. Ramokgopa noted that 450 gasoline generators had been shipped to schools and clinics around the nation.

These clinics would benefit from these generators during the loading shedding, commonly known as power cuts.

"The first consignment consisting of gasoline generators officially received in November 2023 for backing up several public service facilities across the country was allocated for distribution," according to the electricity minister.

The minister disclosed that the health department received 306 generators for use in clinics across different provinces. Additionally, a total of 44 generators were given to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) for use in public facilities. Fifty generators, in all, were shipped to KZN for emergency assistance. Some schools received another fifty.

