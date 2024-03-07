Africa Energy Indaba highlights prospects of South Africa-China energy cooperation

A participant visits a Chinese pavilion at an exhibition of the Africa Energy Indaba 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 5, 2024. The ongoing Africa Energy Indaba 2024 in Cape Town shed light on the prospects for energy cooperation between South Africa and China, with South African Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe emphasizing the positive relationship between the two countries. (Xinhua/Wang Lei)

CAPE TOWN, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing Africa Energy Indaba 2024 in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa, shed light on the prospects for energy cooperation between South Africa and China, with South African Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe emphasizing the positive relationship between the two countries.

Held under the theme "African Energy Transitioning from Aspiration to Action -- Delivering a Sustainable and Prosperous Future," the 16th edition of the Indaba aims to explore ways to advance Africa's renewable energy development.

The event showcases a range of energy technologies, innovations, and solutions that are shaping the energy landscape and eradicating energy poverty on the African continent.

When asked by Xinhua about South Africa-China energy cooperation at a press briefing on Tuesday, Mantashe said China is South Africa's largest trading partner and the two countries have a positive relationship.

Noting that both China and South Africa are members of the BRICS group, he stressed the importance of maintaining and enhancing relations with China and other countries within the framework.

"China is trading with us in a whole range of products and issues, and that trade volume is important for us as an economy," he added. "We are actively trading with them, so we should continue to do so."

The three-day Indaba brought together government officials, industry experts, project developers, energy users, and manufacturers to discuss and pursue lasting solutions for the energy transition. The event also featured at least 156 notable speakers and more than 200 exhibitors who introduced cutting-edge technologies and solutions that will drive the continent's renewable energy transition and foster change in the energy sector.

The Green Cab, one of the local exhibitors, is an eco-innovative green mobility company based in Cape Town that provides cost-effective, environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Amiene van der Merwe, managing director of the Green Cab, said she is optimistic about the prospects of Chinese new energy vehicles in South Africa.

She stressed the presence of Chinese manufacturers, such as BYD and Great Wall Motors, selling electric vehicles in the country. "There is a great prospect of utilizing electric cars from China in South Africa."

"I would say Chinese vehicles are late entrants, either the traditional or Ems (electric motors) ... but in terms of sales and things of price point, and quality and battery performance, I think the Chinese vehicles are superior," she said. "I think they've got a great future here, and it's clear that the future of urban transport is electric."

Xiaobo Mao, general manager of Eway Energy Technology Co., LTD, said he came all the way from China to attend the event because he believes in the development potential of new Chinese energy products in South Africa. The Wuhan-based company, one of a dozen Chinese exhibitors at the Indaba, provides energy storage solutions to customers in various countries.

"This time, we use this exhibition to provide complete energy solutions for South Africa," Mao said. "South Africa often experiences load shedding due to infrastructure construction and environmental reasons, so this time, our products bring many solutions."

"Together with the photovoltaic systems, we will not only provide complete energy solutions for thousands of households in South Africa but also contribute to the development of energy cooperation and friendship between China and Africa," he added.

The Africa Energy Indaba is Africa's premier energy conference and exhibition dedicated to driving energy investment, trade, and innovation across the continent. Held annually, the event brings together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and stakeholders to discuss key issues, explore opportunities, and shape Africa's energy future.

"Indaba" comes from the Zulu language, which means a meeting to discuss a serious topic.

Photo taken on March 5, 2024 shows a new energy vehicle at an exhibition of the Africa Energy Indaba 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The ongoing Africa Energy Indaba 2024 in Cape Town shed light on the prospects for energy cooperation between South Africa and China, with South African Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe emphasizing the positive relationship between the two countries. (Photo by Fred Barker/Xinhua)

South African Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe (R) speaks at a press briefing during the Africa Energy Indaba 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 5, 2024. The ongoing Africa Energy Indaba 2024 in Cape Town shed light on the prospects for energy cooperation between South Africa and China, with South African Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe emphasizing the positive relationship between the two countries. (Photo by Fred Barker/Xinhua)

