South African ministers praise Chinese companies’ contribution to job creation

16:31, April 26, 2024 By Madiketso Motaung, Zhang Xi and Liu Chang ( People's Daily Online

On April 16, South African and Chinese collaboration was celebrated at the Job Fair 2024 of Chinese-Invested Enterprises in South Africa held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. It was a significant event showcasing the country's commitment to economic recovery and social development. The event, marking 30 years of South African democracy and freedom, highlighted the economic and social partnerships facilitated by the South Africa China Economy and Trade Association between the two countries.

South Africa's Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu and Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, attended the job fair and delivered their individual speeches. The two individuals also granted the People’s Daily Online SA with exclusive interviews.

South African Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu speaks at the event. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Chang)

Zulu addressed the nearly 2,400 students in attendance, emphasizing the fair's importance in light of the country's challenges, including economic downturns, health crises, and climate shocks, which have left some South Africans worse off than ever. According to the minister, the job fair is South Africa and China's response to the global economic calamity that has led to intolerable levels of unemployment. Zulu added that the fair would address unemployment by promoting foreign direct investment and incorporating local value chains into the country.

One of the key points highlighted by Zulu was the preference of South Africans for employment over social grants, indicating a desire to make steps towards dignity and actively participate in the country's prosperity. This sentiment aligns with the government's vision of building a better life for all citizens. South Africa's relationship with China extends beyond economics and includes shared goals such as poverty eradication, extensive economic growth, and social development.

"The job fair is the culmination of the consistent prioritization of building a better life for all by the African National Congress-led government. To this end, during President Xi Jinping's state visit to South Africa last August, it was announced together with President Cyril Ramaphosa that China respects and supports South Africa’s efforts to safeguard our national interests and socio-economic development, and to better the livelihoods of the majority of the people of our nation," Zulu told People’s Daily Online SA.

Maropene Ramokgopa, South African Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation of South Africa, speaks at the event. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Chang)

Maropene Ramokgopa also spoke at the job fair, highlighting the fruitful and long-term cooperation between South Africa and China, which has mutual economic benefits. She also emphasized the importance of partnerships and social compacts in achieving development goals, particularly in the context of South Africa's 30 years of democracy.

"It is necessary to focus on high-quality development as the top priority, developing new quality productive forces according to local conditions. We are steadfast in building a South Africa that promotes high-quality development through an economic environment that enables economic opportunities, prioritizes redistribution, promotes industrialization and innovation, and attracts foreign direct investment opportunities," said Ramokgopa in response to People’s Daily Online SA reporter’s questions.

Both ministers concluded the event by thanking China for its continued commitment to the partnership and its role in helping South Africa on its journey. This gathering marked a successful milestone in fostering diplomatic ties, highlighting the significance of economic collaborations in fostering sustainable growth and development.

