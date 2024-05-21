China, South Africa agree to promote military ties
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Monday met with Chief of the South African Navy Monde Lobese in Beijing, with the two sides agreeing to promote military ties between the countries.
Although China and South Africa are thousands of miles apart, they are connected by brotherly ties, Dong said, adding that the militaries of the two countries have close exchanges and naval cooperation has always been at the forefront.
Both sides should further enhance strategic communication, deepen cooperation, and work together to address risks and challenges, Dong said.
Lobese said that naval cooperation between the two countries has continued to deepen in recent years, and the South African side is willing to work together with China to push bilateral military ties to a new level.
Photos
Related Stories
- South Africa and China bolster growing bilateral ties across multiple sectors: South African Ambassador
- South African ministers praise Chinese companies’ contribution to job creation
- Africa Energy Indaba highlights prospects of South Africa-China energy cooperation
- China-made electric buses incorporate into day-to-day operations in South Africa
- China-donated generators delivered to healthcare centers in South Africa
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.