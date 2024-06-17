Home>>
Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of South African president
(Xinhua) 16:43, June 17, 2024
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy Xiao Jie will attend the inauguration of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on June 19, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Monday.
Xiao, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, is invited by the government of the Republic of South Africa, the spokesperson said.
