Senior CPC official visits South Africa

Xinhua) 10:33, June 25, 2024

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, visited South Africa from June 20 to June 24.

During the visit, Chen met with African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and former President of South Africa Kgalema Motlanthe.

Chen congratulated South Africa on its successful general election, in which the ANC secured a victory and President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected.

Under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Ramaphosa, the friendship between China and South Africa has continued to strengthen and deepen, opening a new chapter in building a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future, Chen said.

The CPC and the ANC have been close friends for over 40 years, and they have always supported and learned from each other, fostering a deep bond, he said, noting that China is committed to enhancing strategic communication with South Africa, increasing political mutual trust and deepening exchanges and cooperation.

The South African side praised the achievements of the cooperation between the two parties and countries, reiterated its commitment to a friendly policy toward China and expressed its willingness to work with China to further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

