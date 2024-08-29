Home>>
Chinese hospital ship Peace Ark visits South Africa
(China Military Online) 16:40, August 29, 2024
The Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark arrives at the Port of Cape Town, South Africa for a goodwill visit on August 22, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gui Xinhua)
Service members assigned to the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark man the rails as the ship pulls into the Port of Cape Town, South Africa for a goodwill visit on August 22, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gui Xinhua)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
