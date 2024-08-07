Senior CPC official visits Uruguay, South Africa

MONTEVIDEO/JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to visit South Africa from Wednesday to Saturday and Uruguay from Monday to Tuesday.

During the visit to Uruguay, Liu met and exchanged views on China-Uruguay relations with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, President of the House of Representatives Ana Olivera, Foreign Minister Omar Paganini, and other Uruguayan political figures.

The CPC delegation also held discussions and exchanges with representatives of Uruguayan media, think tanks and universities, deeply promoting the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Both sides agreed to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, strengthen inter-party exchanges, and deepen cooperation in economy and trade and other fields under the framework of Belt and Road cooperation.

They also agreed to strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, push the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Uruguay to a new level, and promote the development of China-Latin America relations.

During his stay in South Africa, Liu met and exchanged views on China-South Africa relations with Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa and the country's governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula, secretary general of the ANC, Solly Mapaila, general secretary of the South African Communist Party, Ronald Lamola, member of the ANC National Working Committee and South African Foreign Minister, and leaders of some parties of the National Assembly.

Both sides agreed to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, strengthen inter-party exchanges, deepen exchanges on governing experience, promote pragmatical cooperation in various fields, and boost the development of China-South Africa and China-Africa relations.

