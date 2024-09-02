Chinese, Malian presidents meet in Beijing, elevate bilateral ties

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met with Malian President Assimi Goita, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The two leaders jointly announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

During the meeting, Xi said China is willing to promote traditional friendship with Mali, continue to support each other firmly, and provide assistance within its capacity for Mali's economic development and improvement of people's livelihood.

China will continue to encourage its enterprises to invest in Mali and deepen cooperation in areas such as agriculture, energy, mineral development and infrastructure construction, he said, expressing the hope that Mali will provide security guarantee and policy convenience for Chinese enterprises.

China has consistently supported African people's right to independently determine their future, and is willing to work with Mali and other African countries to support each other in pursuing modernization paths suited to their national conditions, Xi noted.

Goita said Mali hopes to further elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as agriculture, energy, mining and security.

Mali appreciates China's efforts and contributions in promoting regional and global peace and development and looks forward to closer multilateral coordination with China, he noted.

