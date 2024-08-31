Xi's article on education to be published by Qiushi Journal

Xinhua) 15:31, August 31, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article on education by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Sunday in this year's 17th issue of the Qiushi Journal.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stresses nurturing a new generation of capable young people with sound moral grounding, intellectual ability, physical vigor, aesthetic sensibility, and work skills who will fully develop socialism and carry forward the socialist cause.

Qiushi is a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)