Xi stresses powering high-quality development with Party discipline education

Xinhua) 08:58, August 31, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed powering China's high-quality development with the achievements of a Party-wide campaign on discipline education.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction, which was read out at Friday's meeting of the Central Leading Group for Party Building.

Noting that the Party discipline education campaign has achieved positive results, Xi urged greater efforts to eradicate breeding grounds for corruption and more effectively curb and eliminate corruption.

Party members and officials should be guided to work diligently and actively while adhering to regulations and discipline, Xi said.

Friday's meeting reviewed a set of guidelines for advancing regular and long-term Party discipline education.

The meeting was presided over by Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, who also heads the Central Leading Group for Party Building.

Li Xi, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the Central Leading Group for Party Building, attended the meeting.

This round of Party discipline education campaign, which started in April, has come to an end, according to the meeting. It stressed further efforts to integrate Party discipline education into daily education, management and supervision of Party members and officials.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)