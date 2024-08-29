Xi demands all-out efforts to carry out reform tasks

Xinhua) 16:32, August 29, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday demanded all-out efforts to ensure the implementation of the country's reform tasks.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the sixth meeting of the Central Commission for Deepening Overall Reform, which he heads.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)