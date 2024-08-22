Xi meets Chinese sports delegation, hails Olympians for winning glory for country

Xinhua) 08:11, August 22, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with all members of the Chinese sports delegation to the 33rd Summer Olympic Games at the Great Hall of the People on the afternoon of Aug. 20. He emphasized that during the Paris Olympics, the team united as one, fought tenaciously, and courageously pursued excellence, fulfilling their mission and achieving the best results in the history of China's participation in overseas Summer Olympic Games. This accomplishment marked a dual victory in both competition results and sportsmanship, bringing honor to the nation and the people, he said. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, Xi welcomed the delegation back, extended warm congratulations and sincere regards to the members, and conveyed heartfelt greetings to all comrades of the sports sector nationwide.

The meeting was also attended by Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Li Xi, who are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, as well as Vice President Han Zheng.

The Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People was filled with a festive and lively atmosphere. Around 3:20 p.m., Xi and other Party and state leaders arrived to join the members of the delegation, greeted by prolonged and enthusiastic applause from the entire room. Xi and the other leaders warmly shook hands with everyone and took group photos to commemorate the occasion.

Amid the enthusiastic applause, Xi delivered an important speech. He stated that the outstanding achievements of the Chinese sports delegation are not only a concentrated reflection of the progress and development in China's sports endeavors but also a microcosm of the accomplishments in Chinese modernization, fully demonstrating the strength of China in the new era. When the nation prospers, its sports thrive; when the country is strong, its sports are strong. The fundamental reason why China has joined the ranks of the world's leading sports nations and become a major Olympic player is the country's growing national strength. This has provided sound technological and material support for sports training as well as a good environment and broad foundation for the development of talent in various sports. In the new era and on the new journey, endeavors to build a great country and move toward national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization will undoubtedly provide better conditions for and inject a strong impetus into the development of China's sports industry. China must continue to vigorously develop sports with a people-centered approach, promote the deep integration of national fitness and national health initiatives, and move constantly toward the goals of building China into a sports powerhouse and healthy nation.

Xi pointed out that the outstanding achievements of the Chinese delegation have carried forward the Chinese sports spirit and the Olympic spirit, allowing the spirit of the Chinese nation and the spirit of the times to shine together. They have vividly embodied the spirit of China in the new era. On the field, everyone kept the Party's and the people's trust in mind, with powerful pledges like "National honor always surpasses individual glory" and "I dedicate this gold medal to our great motherland." These words echoed with conviction, showcasing a deep love for the motherland and a determination to bring glory to the nation. They also demonstrated an indomitable fighting spirit, an unwavering belief in victory, the invaluable quality of teamwork, and the confident, optimistic and friendly demeanor of the new generation of Chinese youth. You have shown the world the profound heritage of China's fine traditional culture, the openness, inclusiveness and enterprising spirit of modern China, and the determination, invincible spirit and confidence of the Chinese people. The motherland and the people are proud of you and applaud your achievements.

Xi stressed that the Chinese delegation has been committed to winning gold medals for morality, conduct and integrity, and has demonstrated sportsmanship and earned broad respect and recognition, fully showcasing the image of China in the new era. On the field, everyone followed the rules, respected their opponents, referees and spectators, and maintained good sportsmanship and civilized etiquette. They remained humble in victory and resilient in defeat. They have achieved gold medals in competition, morality and sportsmanship.

Noting that preparations for the next Olympics have started, Xi expressed his hope that the country's Olympians will remain humble and make persistent efforts to improve their performance in training and competitions. Efforts should be made to further develop strengths and address weaknesses, accelerate talent development, and ensure high-quality preparations. Competitive sports and mass sports complement each other. He hoped that the Olympians will help to further enhance the overall strength of competitive sports, promote national fitness and the vigorous development of youth sports, and make new contributions to building the country into a sports powerhouse.

The meeting was also attended by Wang Yi, Liu Guozhong, Li Shulei, Li Hongzhong, He Weidong and Chen Wu, along with leading officials from relevant central Party and state organs, as well as leading sports department officials from all provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

