China, Fiji agree to strengthen cooperation

August 21, 2024 China Daily

President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug 20, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

The recently concluded Olympic Games and the shared pursuit of prosperity were among the wide-ranging topics discussed on Tuesday when President Xi Jinping met in Beijing with Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who is on an official visit to China.

During their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Xi congratulated the Fijian men's rugby sevens team for winning silver at the Summer Olympics held in Paris, France, while Rabuka lauded the Chinese delegation for its outstanding performance at the Games.

Rabuka, 75, known for his love of track and field events and rugby, turned back the clock on aging to win a bronze medal in shot put at the Oceania Athletics Championships held in June in Suva, Fiji.

Noting that Fiji was the first Pacific island nation to establish diplomatic relations with China and that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, Xi said that for nearly half a century, the two countries have always supported and helped each other, setting a good example of equal treatment and friendly cooperation between countries large and small.

China highly values its relationship with Fiji and is willing to continue to provide assistance to the best of its ability for Fiji's economic and social development, Xi said.

Rabuka, who visited China as the prime minister of the Pacific island nation 30 years ago, started his current trip to the country on Aug 12, making stops in Yunnan, Fujian and Zhejiang provinces.

Rabuka told Xi on Tuesday that he has witnessed in person China's miraculous and great achievements in development and poverty eradication under Xi's leadership, which he said he deeply admires.

Rabuka said he looks to learn from China's advanced philosophy and successful experience, especially from the efforts China has made in reaching out to the local communities and listening to the voices of the people.

Fiji also hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as poverty alleviation, infrastructure and connectivity, he said.

Xi said that China is currently advancing the building of a strong nation and seeking national rejuvenation in a comprehensive manner by taking the Chinese path to modernization, which means "modernization that sticks to the path of peaceful development".

Noting that both China and Fiji belong to the Global South, he said China is willing to provide assistance to Fiji and other Pacific Island countries to cope with climate change and strengthen development cooperation with them, so that the Pacific Ocean becomes an ocean of peace, friendship and cooperation.

Rabuka said that Fiji supports the series of global initiatives put forward by Xi, and is willing to continue to work with China to jointly build the Belt and Road as well as promote the development of relations between Pacific island countries and China.

Analysts noted that the economic and trade partnership between China and Fiji has been on the fast track since the two countries signed in 2018 a memorandum of understanding on Belt and Road cooperation.

China has become Fiji's fifth-largest trading partner, and last year, their annual trade volume reached $526 million.

Chen Hong, executive director of East China Normal University's Asia-Pacific Studies Center, said the cooperation between the two countries serves as a role model for cooperation between China and Pacific island countries.

