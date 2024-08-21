Xi hails Olympians for winning glory for country

Xinhua) 08:02, August 21, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech during a meeting with China's Olympic delegation for Paris 2024 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2024. Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Li Xi and Han Zheng met with China's Olympic delegation for Paris 2024 here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed Chinese Olympians for their performance and sportsmanship at the Paris Olympics, saying they have won glory for the country and the people.

Meeting China's Olympic delegation for Paris 2024 at the Great Hall of the People, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the Olympians to make further efforts to build China into a sports powerhouse.

Team China clinched 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals in Paris, marking their best performance at an overseas Summer Olympics.

Xi noted that the Chinese delegation's excellent performance has fully demonstrated the country's strength in the new era.

The fundamental reason why China has joined the ranks of the world's leading sports nations and become a major Olympic player is the country's growing national strength, he said.

He highlighted the importance of sound technological and material support for sports training, as well as a good environment and broad foundation for the development of talent in various sports.

He stressed that the country will continue to promote the deep integration of national fitness and national health initiatives, and move constantly toward the goals of building China into a sports powerhouse and healthy nation.

The Chinese delegation's excellent performance in Paris has carried forward the spirit of Chinese sports, as well as the Olympic spirit, Xi said.

He praised the athletes for showing the world the profound heritage of traditional Chinese culture, displaying an open, inclusive, vibrant and enterprising image of modern China, and demonstrating the ambition, courage and determination of the Chinese people.

"The motherland and the people are proud of you and applaud you," he said.

China's delegation has been committed to winning gold medals for morality, conduct and integrity, and has demonstrated sportsmanship and earned broad respect and recognition, Xi said.

Noting that preparations for the next Olympics have started, Xi urged the country's Olympians to remain humble while improving their performance in training and competitions.

They should continue to excel in competitive sports, and help promote national fitness and the development of youth sports, he added.

The meeting was also attended by Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Li Xi, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, as well as Vice President Han Zheng.

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Li Xi and Han Zheng meet with China's Olympic delegation for Paris 2024 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Li Xi and Han Zheng meet with China's Olympic delegation for Paris 2024 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Li Xi and Han Zheng meet with China's Olympic delegation for Paris 2024 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)