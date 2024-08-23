Xi to attend opening ceremony of 2024 Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

Xinhua) 09:46, August 23, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and deliver a keynote speech on Sept. 5, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Friday.

During the Summit, Xi will host a welcoming banquet and relevant bilateral events for the leaders of FOCAC's African members and representatives of relevant African regional organizations and international organizations invited to the summit, Hua said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)