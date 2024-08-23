Home>>
Xi to attend opening ceremony of 2024 Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation
(Xinhua) 09:46, August 23, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and deliver a keynote speech on Sept. 5, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Friday.
During the Summit, Xi will host a welcoming banquet and relevant bilateral events for the leaders of FOCAC's African members and representatives of relevant African regional organizations and international organizations invited to the summit, Hua said.
