CPC leadership reviews measures on western region's development

Xinhua) 16:23, August 23, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Friday to review policies and measures to open up a new vista in the large-scale development of the western region.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting.

The meeting urged focused efforts to pursue well-coordinated environmental conservation, large-scale opening-up, and high-quality development, and move faster to create a new pattern of development to elevate overall regional strength and sustainable development capacity.

Efforts should be made to deepen reform comprehensively, further unleash and develop the productive forces, boost the vitality of society, and blaze a path of Chinese modernization that suits the realities of the region, according to a statement released after the meeting.

The meeting also called for developing specialty industries that leverage local strengths, enhancing technological innovation capabilities, and promoting the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries.

The meeting stressed efforts to promote high-level environmental conservation, build a beautiful western region, thoroughly carry out pollution prevention and control, and advance green and low-carbon development.

It urged the western region to enhance the openness of the economy, strengthen the guarantee capacity of energy and resources, and promote the construction of clean energy bases.

Measures will be taken to advance the new urbanization in accordance with local conditions, consolidate the poverty alleviation achievements, and make sure that there will be no relapsing into poverty on a large scale in rural areas, according to the meeting.

The meeting also noted that a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation should be forged to safeguard ethnic unity and stability in border areas.

