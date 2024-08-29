Xi meets U.S. national security advisor

Xinhua) 16:57, August 29, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the Great Hall of the People here on Thursday.

Xi pointed out that in this changing and turbulent world, countries need solidarity and coordination, not division or confrontation. People want openness and progress, not exclusion or regress. As two major countries, China and the United States should be responsible for history, for the people and for the world, and should be a source of stability for world peace and a propeller for common development.

While great changes have taken place in the two countries and in China-U.S. relations, China's commitment to the goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship remains unchanged, the principle of handling the relationship based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation remains unchanged, its position of firmly safeguarding the country's sovereignty, security and development interests remains unchanged, and its efforts to carry forward the traditional friendship between the Chinese and American people remain unchanged, Xi said.

Xi expressed the hope that the U.S. side will work with China in the same direction, view China and its development in a positive and rational light, see each other's development as an opportunity rather than a challenge, and work with China to find a right way for two major countries to get along.

