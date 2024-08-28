Xinhua think tank sports report released

Xinhua) 08:04, August 28, 2024

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency and chairman of the academic committee of Xinhua Institute, addresses the launch ceremony of a think tank report titled "The Road to Becoming a Sports Powerhouse -- The Value and Inspiration of Xi Jinping's Important Discourses on Sports" in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- A think tank report titled "The Road to Becoming a Sports Powerhouse -- The Value and Inspiration of Xi Jinping's Important Discourses on Sports" was released here on Tuesday.

Authored by Xinhua Institute, a high-end think tank of Xinhua News Agency, the report is divided into four sections. It comprehensively explains the core concepts of Xi's important discourses on sports, reviews the achievements of Chinese sports under this guidance, and clarifies its contemporary significance and global influence.

Addressing the report launch ceremony, Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency and chairman of the academic committee of Xinhua Institute, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping, from the strategic perspective of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, has made a series of important expositions on sports, providing fundamental guidelines for advancing the high-quality development of China's sports cause.

This think tank report "provides an innovative interpretation of the scientific theoretical framework that supports the development of China as a strong sporting nation," said Fu.

The core essence of Xi's important discourses on sports involves building a sports powerhouse to shape "complete personality" at the individual level, develop a 'creative society' at the social level, cultivate a 'confident nation' at the national level, promote 'Chinese wisdom' at the civilizational level, and construct a 'colorful world' at the international level, according to the report.

The report highlights the global impact of Xi's ideas on sports, suggesting that China's modernization and sports development model provides a reference for other countries and regions.

"While absorbing advanced global experiences, Chinese sports have combined local culture to form a development path with Chinese characteristics. The cross-cultural appeal of sports has brought hope to the world, and through sports, China promotes peace, development, and unity, actively contributing to the creation of a better world," reads the report.

Speakers who shared their insights at the launch event included Gao Zhidan, director of China's General Administration of Sport, and Yang Yang, China's first Winter Olympic gold medalist.

Gao noted that under President Xi's guidance, sports have become an important symbol and component of national prosperity, national rejuvenation, and people's well-being.

This report systematically reviews President Xi's important discourses on sports and deeply explores the strategies and pathways for transforming China into a global sports powerhouse in the new era, he said.

Xinhua Institute is the only media-based think tank among China's national high-end think tanks, focusing primarily on public policy and international policy research.

Hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the launch event was attended by around 100 representatives from the General Administration of Sport, Olympic champions, the sports community, experts, scholars, media, and think tank project team members.

Full text: The Road to Becoming a Sports Powerhouse -- The Value and Inspiration of Xi Jinping's Important Discourses on Sports

Gao Zhidan, director of China's General Administration of Sport, speaks during a report launch ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Yang Yang, China's first Winter Olympic gold medalist, speaks during a report launch ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Zhang Xiaohuan, head coach of Chinese artistic swimming team and representative of gold medalists at the Paris 2024 Olympics, speaks during a report launch ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Feng Yu, team leader of Chinese artistic swimming team and representative of gold medalists at the Paris 2024 Olympics, speaks during a report launch ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo shows the report released by Xinhua Institute, a high-end think tank of Xinhua News Agency, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Xu Bo, head of Rongjiang County where the Village Super League became a sensation in China, speaks during a report launch ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo shows the report released by Xinhua Institute, a high-end think tank of Xinhua News Agency, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

