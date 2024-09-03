Xi meets Eritrean president

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

China appreciates Eritrea's adherence to an independent foreign policy and its efforts in firmly safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, Xi said, adding that China views the bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and stands ready to deepen political mutual trust, advance practical cooperation and achieve common development with Eritrea.

China is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels and share experience on governance with Eritrea, Xi said.

China will make good use of initiatives and platforms such as Belt and Road cooperation, FOCAC, and the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa, deepen cooperation with Eritrea in fields including energy, infrastructure and agriculture, and facilitate Eritrea's industrialization and agricultural modernization, said the Chinese president.

Afwerki said Eritrea-China relations feature a profound history, a strong friendship and sound cooperation. The two sides also have consensus on many issues.

Cooperation with China has helped and will continue to help African countries achieve better development, resist colonialism and hegemonism, and gain equality and dignity in the international arena, he said.

Eritrea firmly adheres to the one-China policy, he said, adding that it hopes to deepen cooperation with China in energy, infrastructure, the marine sector, and other fields.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

