Xi, Seychelles president meet in Beijing, elevate bilateral ties

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan jointly announced here on Monday the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

The two countries should continue to give priority to supporting each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, and adhere to strategic mutual trust, common development, common security and traditional friendship, Xi said when meeting with Ramkalawan, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi welcomes Seychelles to continue to participate in the China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Development and Cooperation to accelerate the sustainable development of ocean resources, and translate the potential of its blue economy into a driving force for development.

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Seychelles in emergency response and disaster prevention and mitigation, and supports the country in combating piracy and other illegal activities, Xi said.

China supports the launch of direct flights with Seychelles, encourages bilateral tourism, and welcomes more students from Seychelles to study in China, Xi said.

Xi added China is willing to work with Seychelles and other parties to ensure a successful summit and promote China-Africa cooperation to bear more fruit.

Ramkalawan said the friendship between Seychelles and China is based on mutual respect and mutual benefits.

Expressing gratitude for China's help to Seychelles, he said that thanks to Chinese vaccines, Seychelles quickly overcame the COVID-19 epidemic and resumed economic and social development.

Ramkalawan expects the opening of direct flights to further promote the two countries' friendship, and welcomes the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship "Peace Ark" to visit Seychelles again.

During the summit, China and Seychelles will sign bilateral cooperation documents on Belt and Road cooperation plans and subnational collaboration, among others.

