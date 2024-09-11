Gala evening held in Rabat, Morocco to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival
Chinese dancers perform during a Mid-Autumn Festival gala evening in Rabat, capital of Morocco, Sept. 10, 2024. A gala evening to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival was held here on Tuesday, drawing more than 400 spectators entranced by performances from Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
A Chinese artist performs at a Mid-Autumn Festival gala evening in Rabat, capital of Morocco, Sept. 10, 2024. A gala evening to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival was held here on Tuesday, drawing more than 400 spectators entranced by performances from Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
A Moroccan girl poses for photos with a moon-shaped installation before the opening of a Mid-Autumn Festival gala evening in Rabat, capital of Morocco, Sept. 10, 2024. A gala evening to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival was held here on Tuesday, drawing more than 400 spectators entranced by performances from Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
Chinese artists and Moroccan youths perform during a Mid-Autumn Festival gala evening in Rabat, capital of Morocco, Sept. 10, 2024. A gala evening to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival was held here on Tuesday, drawing more than 400 spectators entranced by performances from Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
Photos
