Gala evening held in Rabat, Morocco to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua) 14:59, September 11, 2024

Chinese dancers perform during a Mid-Autumn Festival gala evening in Rabat, capital of Morocco, Sept. 10, 2024. A gala evening to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival was held here on Tuesday, drawing more than 400 spectators entranced by performances from Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

A Chinese artist performs at a Mid-Autumn Festival gala evening in Rabat, capital of Morocco, Sept. 10, 2024. A gala evening to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival was held here on Tuesday, drawing more than 400 spectators entranced by performances from Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

A Moroccan girl poses for photos with a moon-shaped installation before the opening of a Mid-Autumn Festival gala evening in Rabat, capital of Morocco, Sept. 10, 2024. A gala evening to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival was held here on Tuesday, drawing more than 400 spectators entranced by performances from Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

Chinese artists and Moroccan youths perform during a Mid-Autumn Festival gala evening in Rabat, capital of Morocco, Sept. 10, 2024. A gala evening to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival was held here on Tuesday, drawing more than 400 spectators entranced by performances from Chinese artists. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)