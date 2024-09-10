Poetry event held in Jordan to mark China's Mid-Autumn Festival

AMMAN, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Amman, Jordan hosted a poetry event on Monday to mark the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, one of China's most important traditional holidays.

The event, which drew over 300 attendees including students, cultural figures and Chinese expatriates, featured Chinese poetry recitations and theatrical performances, among others.

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong highlighted the festival's significance in Chinese culture, noting its themes of family reunion and nostalgia.

Chen remarked that on this day, Chinese people, regardless of their location, are able to view the same moon as their loved ones back home.

He noted similarities between Chinese and Arabic poetry in meter, rhyme, and the use of imagery and symbolism to express ideas, adding that poetry has become a bridge between Chinese and Arab civilizations.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, taking place annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, will be observed on Sept. 17 this year.

