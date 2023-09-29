Gala concert for Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival held in Mongolia

Xinhua) 15:23, September 29, 2023

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A gala concert to celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival was held in Mongolia's capital here on Thursday night.

The concert, titled "The Moon, grown full now over the sea," was co-organized by the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator and the Mongolian State Music and Dance Conservatory.

"The Mid-Autumn Festival is not only a festival for the Chinese people, but also a bridge of friendship. Events for the festival have been held in more than 50 countries around the world," Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan said at the concert.

China believes that civilizations grow because of exchanges, Shen said, expressing her confidence that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, China and Mongolia will strive to create a new model of people-to-people exchanges, people-to-people bonds and mutual learning to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

China and Mongolia have translated each other's classic works and collaborate in protecting cultural heritage, Zagarjav Bayanzul, head of the Department of Strategy and Development Policy Planning of the Ministry of Culture of Mongolia, said, "The concert is a cultural and artistic event that showcases the harmonious and good-neighborly relations between the two peoples."

During the one-hour concert, Chinese and Mongolian musicians, singers and dancers performed a medley of famous Chinese and Mongolian works, garnering a lengthy applause from the audience.

