Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Malta

Xinhua) 11:49, September 29, 2023

People learn to make lanterns during a celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in Valletta, Malta, on Sept, 28, 2023. The China Cultural Center in Malta on Thursday evening hosted a vibrant celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, showcasing a delightful array of activities, including music, mooncake making and tasting, lantern crafting, and calligraphy. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

VALLETTA, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Malta on Thursday evening hosted a vibrant celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, showcasing a delightful array of activities, including music, mooncake making and tasting, lantern crafting, and calligraphy.

More than 100 people participated in the event, including Maltese residents and overseas Chinese in Malta. Performances of dance, songs, Chinese poetry recitation, martial arts, and piano solo won warm applause.

Mikaela Borg, 11, sang a Chinese song about the Mid-Autumn Festival. It was the first time for her to sing a Chinese song, Borg told Xinhua after her performance.

She expressed her deep admiration for both the melody and the profound meaning of the Chinese song. "I really love Chinese culture, like the Mid-Autumn Festival," she said, adding that she wants to visit China in the future.

Martin Azzopardi, founder of "China Corner" and a science teacher at St. Margaret College Secondary School, attended the event together with his two students. They spent around two weeks in July for a summer camp in China. Azzopardi said the summer camp gave the opportunity for Maltese students to immerse themselves in Chinese culture.

Jessica Gabay, 43, said she found joy in crafting a Chinese red lantern during the event. It was her first participation in an event hosted at the center. She said she'd like to partake in more such events in the future.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, has been observed in China for thousands of years, usually marked by family reunions, a full moon viewing and the consumption of mooncakes. It falls on Sept. 29 this year.

A girl sings a Chinese song during a celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in Valletta, Malta, on Sept, 28, 2023. The China Cultural Center in Malta on Thursday evening hosted a vibrant celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, showcasing a delightful array of activities, including music, mooncake making and tasting, lantern crafting, and calligraphy. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

People recite a Chinese poem during a celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in Valletta, Malta, on Sept, 28, 2023. The China Cultural Center in Malta on Thursday evening hosted a vibrant celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, showcasing a delightful array of activities, including music, mooncake making and tasting, lantern crafting, and calligraphy. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

A woman tries Chinese calligraphy during a celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in Valletta, Malta, on Sept, 28, 2023. The China Cultural Center in Malta on Thursday evening hosted a vibrant celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, showcasing a delightful array of activities, including music, mooncake making and tasting, lantern crafting, and calligraphy. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

A woman learns to make a mooncake during a celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in Valletta, Malta, on Sept, 28, 2023. The China Cultural Center in Malta on Thursday evening hosted a vibrant celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, showcasing a delightful array of activities, including music, mooncake making and tasting, lantern crafting, and calligraphy. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)